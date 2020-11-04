Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,586 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in The Mosaic by 964.1% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in The Mosaic by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 69.4% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in The Mosaic during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 1,989.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

MOS stock opened at $17.19 on Wednesday. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.81, a PEG ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The Mosaic had a negative net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cleveland Research upgraded The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Mosaic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.34.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

