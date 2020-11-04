Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,358 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in DaVita by 2.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in DaVita by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in DaVita by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 16.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 1.6% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DVA opened at $92.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.03 and a 1 year high of $93.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. DaVita had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DVA shares. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on DaVita from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. DaVita has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $50,297.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,177.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Nehra purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.60 per share, with a total value of $253,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,350 shares of company stock valued at $17,982,347 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

