Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,947,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Discovery by 43.2% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,411,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,362 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 204.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,980,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,497 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Discovery by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,486,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,339,000 after purchasing an additional 920,076 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 211.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,263,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,337,000 after purchasing an additional 857,462 shares during the last quarter. 54.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discovery alerts:

DISCK has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

DISCK opened at $19.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.39. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $31.20.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Discovery had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.