Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,955 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,369,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 12.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,495,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,832,000 after buying an additional 272,221 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the third quarter worth about $2,487,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 18.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 127,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 19,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 17.0% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 29,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.57.

NYSE NWL opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

