CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 4,740.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 149.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on CF shares. Citigroup raised CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. HSBC cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of CF stock opened at $27.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.40. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.09.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.35. CF Industries had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

