Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 502 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2020

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LYV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 28.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $53.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $76.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $74.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.62 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 9.36% and a negative return on equity of 61.92%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

