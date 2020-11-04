NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NRG. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 58.4% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 16.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 23,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NRG opened at $32.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.43. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.54 and a 52 week high of $41.78.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.26). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 130.12% and a net margin of 44.34%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.30%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine upgraded NRG Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

