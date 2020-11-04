A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 0.5% in the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 85.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $53.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.61. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $33.81 and a 12-month high of $58.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.10.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.26 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 46.85%.

Several research firms have commented on AOS. UBS Group downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.40.

In related news, Director Paul W. Jones sold 32,069 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $1,684,584.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,099,036.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Smith sold 29,500 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total value of $1,433,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,461,916.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,123 shares of company stock worth $4,068,647 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

