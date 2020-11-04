Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $878,000 Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Loews were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Loews by 47.7% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,315,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,414,000 after acquiring an additional 748,151 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Loews by 124.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 857,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,822,000 after purchasing an additional 474,733 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Loews by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 978,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,546,000 after acquiring an additional 241,567 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Loews during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,568,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 143.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 348,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,634,000 after acquiring an additional 205,215 shares during the period. 59.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Loews alerts:

Several analysts have commented on L shares. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Loews from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

NYSE L opened at $37.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 0.74. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $27.33 and a 12-month high of $56.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.87.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 9.09% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; Loews Hotels Holding Corporation; and Corporate segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability coverages and products; and surety and fidelity bonds.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.