Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $731,000 Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,181 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,927 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,476 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 17.2% in the third quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,239 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 292.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 41,888 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 31,212 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 14.5% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,494 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 13.1% during the third quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $74.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 2.32. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $35.84 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.77.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($6.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.98) by ($1.16). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $217,630.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,223,234.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $36,216.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,886.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WYNN shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.47.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

