Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,555 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,601 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,955,097 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $463,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,858 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,536,540 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $335,638,000 after buying an additional 5,780,646 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 5.5% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 9,368,715 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $160,953,000 after acquiring an additional 486,112 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at $93,416,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at about $74,070,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel George Kevin Cunningham sold 54,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $1,014,643.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 52,491 shares in the company, valued at $982,106.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised Cabot Oil & Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.58.

Shares of COG opened at $16.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $22.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.99.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.89 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

