Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,210 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UHS. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,207,328 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $375,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527,178 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,667,973 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $363,423,000 after buying an additional 65,731 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.9% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,027,897 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $281,261,000 after buying an additional 55,937 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,824,991 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $169,523,000 after buying an additional 79,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Universal Health Services by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 967,422 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $103,534,000 after acquiring an additional 189,668 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.17.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $118.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.20 and a 1 year high of $148.27.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.