L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in L Brands were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LB. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its stake in L Brands by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 121,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of L Brands by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in L Brands by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in L Brands by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in L Brands by 268.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 28,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $851,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,270,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on L Brands from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

NYSE:LB opened at $33.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.25. L Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $35.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.61.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 19.91% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that L Brands, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

L Brands Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

