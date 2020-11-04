LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 10.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,583 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 1st quarter worth about $1,069,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 40.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 529,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,859,000 after buying an additional 151,424 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 25.5% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 57,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 11,742 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in LKQ by 2.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 175,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. grew its stake in LKQ by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 70,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 19,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $34.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $36.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.18.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of LKQ from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of LKQ from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.86.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Story: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.