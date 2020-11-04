Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Assurant by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,826,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,926,000 after acquiring an additional 677,872 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Assurant by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,544,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,553,000 after buying an additional 224,169 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Assurant in the second quarter valued at $17,033,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Assurant by 526.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 159,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,390,000 after purchasing an additional 134,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the second quarter worth approximately $12,999,000. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIZ opened at $126.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.93. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.27 and a twelve month high of $142.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.64.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. Assurant had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AIZ. ValuEngine raised shares of Assurant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Assurant from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

