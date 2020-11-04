Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,095 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the second quarter worth $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,725 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 1,411.8% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 469.9% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,106 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $40,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $20.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.97. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $26.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.22.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 8.71%. As a group, research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JNPR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.52.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

