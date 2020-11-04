Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,583 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HST. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,417,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,035 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 23,631,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,984,000 after buying an additional 165,659 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,387,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,754,000 after buying an additional 96,119 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,363,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,611,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263,370 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HST opened at $11.38 on Wednesday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.28. The company has a current ratio of 23.29, a quick ratio of 23.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.83 and a beta of 1.21.

HST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.97.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 75 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,700 rooms.

