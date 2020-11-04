Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $850,000 Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 41.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,101,000 after purchasing an additional 91,378 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 130,831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 20,643 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,471 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 7,004 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 274,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after buying an additional 20,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the second quarter worth approximately $498,000.

In other news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total transaction of $2,685,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,172,811.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 3,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $122,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,330.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,572 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,716. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $36.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.81. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $46.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BWA. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp cut their target price on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

