Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 684 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,901 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the third quarter worth $29,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 144.6% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 2,403.4% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PWR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.23.

PWR opened at $67.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.18. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $68.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 3.13%. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

Quanta Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 6th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

