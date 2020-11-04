Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,564 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in F5 Networks by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the second quarter worth $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 53.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 301 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 381.9% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded F5 Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.00.

FFIV stock opened at $135.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.28 and its 200 day moving average is $134.87. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.78 and a 52 week high of $156.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.32.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.06. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $614.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Geng Lin sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.62, for a total transaction of $360,916.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,609.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total transaction of $34,115.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,123,600.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,463 shares of company stock worth $596,494 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the availability, security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic.

