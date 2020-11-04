Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Holdings Lowered by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 17.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 12.9% during the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 34,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, October 19th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Sunday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Snap-on from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.33.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 27,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total value of $4,141,791.50. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 12,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.51, for a total value of $2,047,995.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,713 shares of company stock worth $6,709,767 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $163.92 on Wednesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $90.72 and a 52-week high of $172.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $1.12. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $941.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

