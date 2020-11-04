Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,071 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 143.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 540.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

OXY opened at $9.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.16. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $47.58. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.87.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by ($0.08). Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 54.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.76%.

In other news, Director William R. Klesse bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OXY shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Friday, September 18th. MKM Partners raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Scotiabank upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.05.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

