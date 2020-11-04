CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. (CAT.L) (LON:CAT) Shares Gap Down to $0.22

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. (CAT.L) (LON:CAT) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.22, but opened at $0.19. CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. (CAT.L) shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 2,706 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.20.

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. (CAT.L) Company Profile (LON:CAT)

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. is a feeder fund launched and managed by CATCo Investment Management Ltd. The fund invests its entire corpus in the CATCo Diversified Fund. CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. was formed on November 20, 2010 and is domiciled in Bermuda.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. (CAT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. (CAT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.