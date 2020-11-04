Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Shares Gap Down to $0.49

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.49, but opened at $0.42. Superior Drilling Products shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Superior Drilling Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.02 million for the quarter.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, and the Middle East. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system; V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system; and dedicated reamer stingers.

