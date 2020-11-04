Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,623 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 381,898 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.06% of Western Digital worth $6,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 215,025 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,859,000 after acquiring an additional 40,546 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 550.9% in the 3rd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 35,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 30,300 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 136,651 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 17,039 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,614 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 91,693 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital stock opened at $37.48 on Wednesday. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.09 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.54.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.31. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. As a group, analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

WDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $63.00 to $58.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.71.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

