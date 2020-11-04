Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 621.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,725 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $8,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Amphenol by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,220,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,362,423,000 after acquiring an additional 397,533 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Amphenol by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 6,176,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $668,174,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,821,193 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $366,108,000 after acquiring an additional 22,649 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,723,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $260,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,484,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $238,053,000 after acquiring an additional 65,895 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE APH opened at $116.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.60. The firm has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $63.05 and a 52 week high of $119.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

In related news, VP Dieter Ehrmanntraut sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $168,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,762,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $188,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 305,700 shares of company stock worth $35,104,501 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APH. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Amphenol from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amphenol from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Amphenol from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.75.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

