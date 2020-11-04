Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 10,480 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,480 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $8,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 83.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 11.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INGR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Ingredion from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.83.

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $72.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.86. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $59.11 and a 1-year high of $99.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.32. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

