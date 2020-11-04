Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Position Reduced by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $8,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,542,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $865,503,000 after acquiring an additional 42,671 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,083,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $708,140,000 after buying an additional 2,890,589 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,935,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,961,000 after buying an additional 47,818 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,060,638 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,598,000 after buying an additional 90,062 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 838,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,098,000 after purchasing an additional 158,772 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZBH. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.72.

ZBH stock opened at $136.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 852.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.08 and a 200-day moving average of $130.89. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.37 and a fifty-two week high of $161.11.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.77. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

