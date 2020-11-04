Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Position in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 31.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 240,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,827 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $9,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in HD Supply by 1.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 20.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 4.2% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 3.1% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of HD Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HDS shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Northcoast Research increased their price objective on shares of HD Supply from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of HD Supply in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of HD Supply from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.89.

In related news, CFO Evan Levitt sold 34,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $1,419,115.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,176,073.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jana Partners Llc sold 517,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $21,582,251.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 770,581 shares of company stock valued at $32,105,516 over the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HDS stock opened at $42.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.13. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a one year low of $21.69 and a one year high of $43.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. HD Supply had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

