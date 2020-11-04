Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 60.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 378.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.59.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.09, for a total value of $2,090,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,310 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,347.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,250 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.86, for a total transaction of $276,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 586 shares in the company, valued at $129,423.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 53,740 shares of company stock worth $11,851,234 over the last quarter. 23.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $249.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $211.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.48. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.63 and a 52 week high of $267.30.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $605.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.55 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

