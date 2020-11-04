Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,602 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.08% of FMC worth $11,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FMC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in FMC by 3,980.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

In other FMC news, CEO Mark Douglas sold 52,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $5,741,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,928 shares in the company, valued at $4,477,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of FMC from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rowe raised their price target on shares of FMC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of FMC from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.25.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $104.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.79 and its 200 day moving average is $102.12. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $56.77 and a 52 week high of $113.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. FMC had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

