Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) PT Raised to $160.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price objective raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 57.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.72.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $101.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $103.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.82 and its 200 day moving average is $81.35.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 4,317 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total transaction of $418,360.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,607,825.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Aptiv by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 168.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 29.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 7,142.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. increased its position in Aptiv by 32.9% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 22,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

