Sterling Investment Management Inc. Acquires 970 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sterling Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.8% of Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 26.5% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 22,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 116.9% during the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 80.5% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 236,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.93.

JNJ opened at $138.50 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.09.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

