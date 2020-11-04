JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 102 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2020

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FAI Wealth Management raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on JNJ shares. ValuEngine raised Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Independent Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.93.

JNJ stock opened at $138.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.09. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.54%.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

