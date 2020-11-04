Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 236,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 3.1% of Welch Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $35,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.0% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 25.0% in the third quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 95,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,233,000 after buying an additional 19,107 shares during the period. Lucas Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the third quarter. Lucas Capital Management now owns 30,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,772,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $138.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.09.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.93.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

