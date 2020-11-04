Cormark Lowers Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) (TSE:JOY) Price Target to C$0.40

Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) (TSE:JOY) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Cormark from C$0.75 to C$0.40 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Cormark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 150.00% from the company’s current price.

Shares of JOY stock opened at C$0.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.06, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 million and a P/E ratio of -0.07. Journey Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.10.

Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) (TSE:JOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C($0.19). The business had revenue of C$11.79 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Journey Energy Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its cash generating units comprise Pine Creek, Pembina, Matziwin, Herronton, Skiff, Gilby, Crystal, Cherhill, and Countess. As of February 24, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 57,546 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

