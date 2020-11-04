Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.6% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $42,000. FAI Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 45.9% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 160.0% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Independent Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.93.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $138.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00. The company has a market capitalization of $364.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

