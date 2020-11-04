Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Has $11.75 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 3.0% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 193,714,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,242,005,000 after buying an additional 1,168,129 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,801,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,694,000 after buying an additional 54,563 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 88.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,222,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,514,000 after buying an additional 8,062,204 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,304,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,803,000 after buying an additional 157,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,752,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,457,000 after buying an additional 210,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Independent Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.93.

Shares of JNJ opened at $138.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.09. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

