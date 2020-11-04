Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $8.56 Million Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 25.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 168,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,287 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $8,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 220.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 393.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EVRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Evergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

EVRG stock opened at $56.98 on Wednesday. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $76.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.41.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

