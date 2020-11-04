Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 52,290 Shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 66.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 52,290 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $8,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 45.6% during the third quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 10,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 9.6% during the third quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in EPAM Systems by 14.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 45,923 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 6,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $314.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.88. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.08, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.38. EPAM Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $151.97 and a 1-year high of $356.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $632.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.59, for a total value of $1,064,667.50. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.02, for a total value of $1,001,160.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,021,513.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,201 shares of company stock worth $4,315,494. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $342.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, VTB Capital cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.79.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

