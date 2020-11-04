Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Holdings Raised by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 468,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,201 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $9,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,564,000. AJO LP raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,028.3% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,238,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,539 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,697,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,442,000 after purchasing an additional 671,704 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,358,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,759,000 after purchasing an additional 640,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,035.2% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 619,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,846,000 after purchasing an additional 564,659 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SFM shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Gordon Haskett lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

Shares of SFM stock opened at $19.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.28. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.17. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 3.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joe Fortunato bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.80 per share, with a total value of $244,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joel D. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.95 per share, with a total value of $119,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

