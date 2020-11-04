Trust Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 80.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.4% of Trust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the second quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the second quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 17,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 13,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on JNJ. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.93.

JNJ opened at $138.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.09. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.