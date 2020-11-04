Somerville Kurt F Sells 3,836 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Somerville Kurt F lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,836 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 3.4% of Somerville Kurt F’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $19,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dempze Nancy E boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 22,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 22,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 55,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,225,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $138.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $364.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.09.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Independent Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.93.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

