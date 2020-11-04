Somerville Kurt F Sells 3,836 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Somerville Kurt F lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,836 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 3.4% of Somerville Kurt F’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $19,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dempze Nancy E boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 22,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 22,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 55,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,225,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $138.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $364.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.09.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Independent Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.93.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Holdings in Western Digital Co.
Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Holdings in Western Digital Co.
Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Holdings in Amphenol Co.
Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Holdings in Amphenol Co.
Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 10,480 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated
Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 10,480 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated
Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. Position Reduced by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.
Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. Position Reduced by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.
Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Position in HD Supply Holdings Inc
Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Position in HD Supply Holdings Inc
Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Arista Networks, Inc.
Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Arista Networks, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report