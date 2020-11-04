Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SIX. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.85.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

NYSE SIX opened at $23.08 on Monday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $46.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -36.06 and a beta of 2.27.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.31). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. Equities analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post -4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, SVP Catherine Aslin sold 1,730 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $36,814.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,606 shares in the company, valued at $800,255.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,438 shares of company stock worth $51,807 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 5,140.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1,067.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 150.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.