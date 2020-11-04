Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $10.46 Million Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 46,565 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $10,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 168,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,070,000 after buying an additional 35,281 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,213,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,613,000 after acquiring an additional 110,600 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $91.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.34. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $60.69 and a twelve month high of $99.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Carmody sold 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,064.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $258,030.00. Insiders sold 19,517 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,559 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

