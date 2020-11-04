MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of MasTec from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MasTec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.85.

MasTec stock opened at $50.21 on Monday. MasTec has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $73.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.41.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. MasTec had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MasTec will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in MasTec by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in MasTec by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in MasTec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 86.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

