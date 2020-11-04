L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,966 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $9,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 34,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 111.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 29.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.5% during the third quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 160.1% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $178.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.54. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.01 and a 52 week high of $230.99. The stock has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.70.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.92%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LHX. Cowen began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.00.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

