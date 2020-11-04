IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $3,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 17,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 37,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 14,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter.

QAI opened at $31.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.06 and a 200-day moving average of $30.52. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 52-week low of $26.58 and a 52-week high of $32.01.

