Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Stock Position in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,625 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Concho Resources by 9.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,167,125 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $478,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,944 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,218 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,332 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Concho Resources by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 50,228 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Concho Resources by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 7,855 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concho Resources stock opened at $42.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.52. Concho Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $93.34.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 294.71%. Equities analysts expect that Concho Resources Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

CXO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Concho Resources in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Concho Resources in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Stephens downgraded shares of Concho Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $81.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.36.

In other news, CAO Jacob Gobar sold 2,070 shares of Concho Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $104,700.60. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated proved reserves totaled 1.0 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

