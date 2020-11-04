Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,284 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 19.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 427,062 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $17,804,000 after acquiring an additional 68,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NetApp by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 850,769 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,469,000 after acquiring an additional 562,559 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its stake in NetApp by 513.6% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 64,855 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 54,286 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in NetApp by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,958,075 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $415,152,000 after purchasing an additional 95,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 94.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 140,979 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 68,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

NTAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on NetApp from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on NetApp from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.56.

In other news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 22,831 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $1,018,719.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,719.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NTAP stock opened at $46.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.57. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.66 and a 1 year high of $65.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.90.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.32. NetApp had a return on equity of 240.01% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.